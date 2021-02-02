Almost a month after Donald Trump supporters assaulted the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has issued an apology to his staff for being a tad too overzealous in her support of all things MAGA — including buying into the conspiracy theories that led to the insurrection on January 6. Via The Washington Post:

“I owe you all an apology. I have likely imposed on you my lifetime passions,” Thomas, who goes by Ginni, recently wrote to a private Thomas Clerk World email list of her husband’s staff over his three decades on the bench. “My passions and beliefs are likely shared with the bulk of you, but certainly not all. And sometimes the smallest matters can divide loved ones for too long. Let’s pledge to not let politics divide THIS family, and learn to speak more gently and knowingly across the divide.”

However, Thomas support for the MAGA riot wasn’t contained to just the private chat. On the morning of January 6, she voiced her “love” for the demonstration on her now-private Facebook page, and only after the deaths were reported did she amend the post to add “[Note: written before violence in US Capitol]” according to Slate. Thomas is also a vocal opponent of Black Lives Matter and government shutdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which she often expressed on Facebook along with sharing conspiracy theories that Jewish billionaire George Soros was organizing a secret “coup” to oust Trump. Not good!

