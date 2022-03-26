As conservative lawmakers were launching loud and bizarre attacks on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, another scandal was brewing on the highest bench in the country. The Washington Post reported that Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, had sent over two dozen text messages to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the Capitol attack of Jan. 6, begging him to overturn the 2020 election. Now it’s been revealed that one of the conspiracy theorists that inspired her beliefs is too kooky even for Alex Jones.

As per The Daily Beast, Thomas implored Meadows to look into the rantings of Steve Pieczenik, an obscure theorist who emerged in the 1980s. Pieczenik used to work as a consultant to the U.S. state department and even collaborated with novelist Tom Clancy on a series of novels. Eventually he started making bizarre claims allegedly stemming from his insider status. In the early ‘90s, he asserted that George H.W. Bush was “clinically depressed,” resulting in him being brought up on ethics charges.

As such, he was a natural fit for InfoWars. Jones had Pieczenik on his show many times. One of his favorite tricks was to claim a massacre — not just Sandy Hook, but even 9/11 and Pearl Harbor — was a false flag event or was entirely faked. He went too far even for Jones, though, when he did the same thing to the 2017 Las Vegas massacre. Jones appeared to temporarily block him, which he didn’t even do after he claimed to have once arrested Pope Francis.

Pieczenik and Jones eventually patched things up, especially once he started floating QAnon theories and other nonsense about the 2020 election. Thomas sent Meadows one of Pieczenik’s InfoWars appearances (which has since been removed from YouTube). In it, Pieczenik spins something about how Trump was involved in a “sophisticated sting operation” involving fake ballots with secret watermarks on them, which would make it easier for investigators to bust leading liberals.

“I hope this is true; never heard anything like this before, or even a hint of it,” Thomas wrote in her text to Meadows. “Possible???”

Thomas also subscribed to Pieczenik’s claim about how “white hats,” a QAnon term for pro-Trump forces embedded in the federal government, were about to be deployed to key states. And yet no widespread arrests of liberal fraudsters were made, the only voting fraud that’s been discovered involved pro-Trump people, and Trump himself is just some guy who lives in resorts ranting to strangers (and is still the GOP’s frontrunner in 2024).

Thomas has claimed that, though she and her husband share at least certain core beliefs, they still operate independently of each other. “Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work,” she’s said. Still, some people find it hard to believe that Ginni Thomas never brought any of this up with her Supreme Court justice husband.

(Via The Daily Beast)