A week after being pulled off the air following photo confirmation of their alleged affair, Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still benched as ABC continues to investigate the matter. According to a new report from The Daily Beast, network brass is reportedly digging deep into the couple’s expense reports. However, the two have reportedly not been interviewed yet, and they’re being kept on ice until ABC figures out what to do.

“It’s a f*cked-up situation and there’s probably going to have to be some sacrificial lambs,” a network insider told The Daily Beast while claiming that ABC News President Kim Godwin is focused on protecting herself and navigating a situation where she knows it will look bad if she fires one anchor but not the other.

In the meantime, Godwin has been prepping a “rotation of anchors” to fill in while Robach and Holmes’ fate is decided, according to a memo to staffers on Monday:

“I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News. Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism.”

The alleged affair has reportedly caused plenty of behind-the-scenes drama as ABC co-workers were not thrilled to see Holmes joking about the issue on the air. He’s also been accused of having an affair with another ABC employee prior to his relationship with Robach, so there’s been no shortage of messiness.

