The highly-publicized trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager who traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer amidst the unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake and ended up fatally shooting two people and severely injuring a third, has led to some pretty questionable arguments in support of the 18-year-old. But Fox News host Greg Gutfeld (!) has just offered up a supremely bad take on Rittenhouse’s actions by essentially claiming that he did the world a favor.

While discussing the Rittenhouse case on The Five, Gutfeld asked his co-hosts for “permission to blow your mind.” They said sure. And mind-blowing it was:

“People say that Rittenhouse never should have gone to Kenosha. The dead guys shouldn’t have gone there either. One was a convicted pedophile who had anally raped a child. Another was a serial domestic abuser. They should not have been anywhere on a street, right? They should have been in jail or in an institution. Kyle’s victims—the two dead guys—deserved better from the government. But they didn’t deserve better from Kyle. He did the right thing. He did what the government should have done, which was to make sure these dirtbags—these violent, disgusting dirtbags—weren’t roaming the streets… So the bottom line is: All Rittenhouse did is fill the void that the government left open. Those two people never, ever should have been on the streets. And it forced citizens to become the police.”

Wow. In order for that argument to work and paint Rittenhouse as a real-life Dexter Morgan, you would have to believe that Rittenhouse knew anything about the history of the men he shot (he didn’t). Or that the police randomly roam the streets with semi-automatic AR-15-style rifles and shoot anyone with a criminal record.

Permission to have your mind blown? You can watch the clip below.

