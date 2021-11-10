Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old kid who traveled across state lines and killed two people during protests against police violence in Wisconsin last year, is currently on trial trying to prove he acted in self-defense.

Rittenhouse — who is from Illinois but traveled down to Kenosha, Wisconsin during the unrest armed with an AK-47 — has had his defense team employ a number of contradictory statements to explain why the teenager was in the city and what he intended to do there. The most unbelievable of these being that Rittenhouse was there, armed with a literal killing machine, to provide (via Raw Story) “medical support” and “first aid” despite being a high school student with no formal medical training.

So, Kyle Rittenhouse wants us to believe he was there to provide first aid. America, if you ever see someone running around with an AR 15 during a protest, take my advice and assume that they are NOT there for first aid. Your life depends on it. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) November 10, 2021

But, as wild as that story is, it’s nothing compared to seeing the theatrics on display when Rittenhouse took the stand today. It’s normal for defendants in self-defense cases to testify under oath in order to tell their side of the story during trial, but Rittenhouse quickly became a blubbering mess while trying to describe the night in question and the moment he decided to take two people’s lives (and injure one more).

Kyle Rittenhouse cries while testifying pic.twitter.com/ZyIn1pt6Za — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse says he was there to provide “medical support”?

– a high school kid- with a gun he wasn’t allowed to carry?

How does this square? — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) November 10, 2021

Now, just as Rittenhouse has no formal medical training, he’s also not a trained thespian, so his weepy performance on the stand didn’t really leave many (except maybe the judge, who offered him some water and a chance to compose himself) convinced of his sincerity.

Kyle Rittenhouse is currently putting on quite a performance of weeping on the stand. Oscar-worthy. He's been well coached. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 10, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse makes crying noises while his eyes mysteriously stay dry. https://t.co/tTqSVySe0E — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) November 10, 2021

For someone who was literally "sobbing" 10 minutes ago, Kyle sure has gotten his composure back. Eyes aren't red, no puffy face, zero change. Not how it works when you are REALLY crying, folks. This kid was coached and his crying was fake #KyleRittenhouse — Red (@Redpainter1) November 10, 2021

Brett Kavanaugh cried like Kyle Rittenhouse just did. pic.twitter.com/WcAWdwokbK — James Buchanan (@POTUS_15) November 10, 2021

We can’t predict what the actual court of law will decide, but in the court of social media opinion, Rittenhouse is maybe guilty of needing better acting lessons.

