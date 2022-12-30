Twitter recently introduced a feature that shows how many times a tweet has been seen. It’s something that no one asked for (“sir you are so brave and smart. you are genius man. please add an option to turn it off because it is extremely stupid. not you though, you’re really smart,” reads one of the top replies to accidental Glass Onion inspiration Elon Musk’s announcement of the View Count), but there is one good thing about it: we know exactly how many people have seen Greta Thunberg roast Andrew Tate.

To recap: Tate, the former kickboxer and misogynistic moron, tried to impress (?) Thunberg, the teenage climate activist, with his car collection, to which she replied, “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.” Thunberg not only humiliated Tate, she (and a pizza box) also may have helped him get him arrested.

Here’s how she responded to Tate being taken in by Romanian authorities:

this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 30, 2022

Don’t mess with teens.

Tate and his brother Tristan were detained on kidnapping and rape charges Thursday after the controversial social media star tweeted a video response to one of Thunberg’s tweets. In it, Tate asks someone off-camera to bring him pizza and “make sure that these boxes are not recycled” as he’s handed two pies from Jerry’s Pizza — a local chain in Romania. The video was all authorities needed to pinpoint the former kickboxer’s location and make the arrest.

Thunberg deserves two Nobel Prizes: one for her work protecting the environment for future generations, and one for getting Andrew Tate thrown in jail.

