Rian Johnson Knows You Think ‘Glass Onion’ Is About Elon Musk And He Kinda Meant To Do That (But Not This Much)

If you watched Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery over the holidays, it’s hard not to see the parallels between Edward Norton’s tech billionaire Miles Bron and embattled Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Those parallels feel particularly poignant following Musk’s recent purchase of Twitter, which has done significant damage to his reputation as some sort of wunderkind genius who will save the planet. However, according to Glass Onion writer/director Rian Johnson, he honestly didn’t mean for Norton’s role to hit Musk that hard. It just sorta happened.

When asked during a recent interview with WIRED if he’d ever make a movie about Twitter’s downfall, Johnson joked, “Didn’t I just do that?” before explaining that the Musk parallels were a coincidence because he wrote the film during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. That’s two years before Musk randomly tried to flex on the social media world by buying Twitter.

Here’s what Johnson told WIRED about Norton’s character, who was supposed to have a bit of Musk in him, but not this much:

There’s a lot of general stuff about that sort of species of tech billionaire that went directly into it. But obviously, it has almost a weird relevance in exactly the current moment. A friend of mine said, “Man, that feels like it was written this afternoon.” And that’s just sort of a horrible, horrible accident, you know?

So there have you it. Glass Onion is kinda about Elon Musk, but only because he leaned way too hard into being an evil tech bro billionaire right before the movie came out, which no one could’ve predicted, but probably should have.

In the meantime, you can see Twitter having an absolute field day with Glass Onion‘s (slightly) inadvertent takedown of Musk:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is available for streaming on Netflix.

(Via WIRED)

