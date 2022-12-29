For the last few years, Greta Thunberg has been the face of teenagers begging the world to save them from climate change. In her speeches, she’s righteously angry. But it’s not as though she doesn’t have a sense of humor. During the chill week between Christmas and New Year’s, she found herself targeted by prominent misogynistic moron Andrew Tate. Her witty response was so powerful that it didn’t just humiliate him — it might have led to him getting thrown in the clink.
BREAKING: Andrew Tate's home in Romania has been allegedly raided by authorities in connection with organized crime. https://t.co/Thgv8UlLfW pic.twitter.com/wmN5Q4KtVW
— Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 29, 2022
As per The Daily Beast, Romania’s Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) confirmed in a statement that authorities had raided five homes tied to four suspects part of an investigation involving organized crime, human trafficking, and rape. Several local outlets identified two of those suspects as Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan. Their alleged crimes aren’t pretty:
DIICOT said at least six victims had come forward to allege they were trafficked by the two British citizens, and kept captive in houses surrounding Bucharest, where they were sexually assaulted and forced to produce pornography for social media under threats of physical violence.
Was it a coincidence that Tate was arrested a day after his Twitter scrape with Thunberg? In the inciting post, Tate, a former professional kickboxer, taunted Thunberg by asking for her email so he could brag about his 33 cars and all the carbon emissions they pumped into the atmosphere. Thunberg responded with what has already become one of the most popular tweets in Twitter history, sarcastically asking him to “enlighten” her, telling him to “email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”
The exchange made Tate instantly go from semi-obscure MAGA clown to humiliated household name. He couldn’t let it lie, though, providing a response that managed to be both lame and, possibly, accidentally self-incriminating.
Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg
The world was curious.
And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022
In a two-minute video, Tate, gleefully puffing on a cigar, tried to one-up her. He failed. Towards the end of the video, though, someone hands him two pizza boxes, which he jokingly said not to recycle. The boxes were from a place called Jerry’s Pizza, which eagle eyed sleuths could note is a Romanian chain. Back in April, Tate was arrested by Romanian authorities as part of a human trafficking investigation but were later released.
Details about the current investigation are still up in the air, but reports pointed out that the video, revealing that Tate was back in Romania, may have tipped authorities off to him being back in the country.
To sum up: Andrew Tate picked a fight with a teenage girl, said teenage girl torched him beyond recognition, and he responded in a way that may have gotten him busted.
A downfall in 4 parts. pic.twitter.com/76bkZHaA7o
— Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 29, 2022
Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.
This is absolutely epic. pic.twitter.com/kyz4pqegkJ
— Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 29, 2022
LMAO
Andrew Tate was just arrested by Romanian authorities for human trafficking cuz the pizza he ordered from Jerry’s Pizza — featured in his lame ass comeback video for Greta Thunberg — confirmed that he was in Romania
Really can’t make this shit up 🤣
— Lindy Li (@lindyli) December 29, 2022
As news of Tate’s arrest spread, many pointed out that one shouldn’t mess with Greta Thunberg, or today’s teenagers in general.
Sorry, let me see if I understand this: Andrew Tate was arrested by Romanian police today on charges of sex trafficking after he put out a video response in anger following Greta Thunberg nuking him from orbit because the video featured a pizza box that revealed his location.
— Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) December 29, 2022
Andrew Tate employing the Team Rocket strategy of losing a fight to a teenager bad enough to get arrested
— The Boston Strategizer (Grinch Hunter) (@doulbedoink) December 29, 2022
The fact that a teenage girl took down Andrew Tate is the justice this world needs right now.
He has been arrested on suspicion of human sex trafficking. Anyone that has given him a platform or supported what he has said (despite all the warnings) needs to have a serious think.
— Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) December 29, 2022
I take one afternoon nap and wake up to discover that climate activist Greta Thunberg low key helped get Andrew Tate arrested for human trafficking because of a pizza box in a video where he responds to her saying he has small dick energy.
Did I get that right
— Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) December 29, 2022
and after all the amazing work she’d done for the environment, greta thunberg would go on to win the nobel peace prize for *checks notes* indirectly sending andrew tate to jail
— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) December 29, 2022
Others wondered if it was really the fault of Elon Musk, who included Tate among the many previously banned users whose accounts were recently restored.
So…Elon Musk let Andrew Tate back on Twitter, and Tate promptly used it to reveal his whereabouts to authorities in Romania who then arrested him.
All because Greta Thunberg owned him so hard his little wee-wee fell off.
Do I have that right? Please say I have that right.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 29, 2022
Some gave credit to Jerry’s Pizza.
The Jerry's Pizza delivery drivers, after giving up Andrew state to the feds because they got a bad tip https://t.co/7xLq3rfNaw pic.twitter.com/OedpABfjlT
— Isaac (@GalaxyPeaBrain) December 29, 2022
Or maybe, some argued, it’s Tate’s own damn fault.
Andrew Tate being so triggered by Greta Thunberg, after he initially taunted her, that he gave away his location and was arrested for human trafficking is exactly the downfall he deserves and exposes his whole violent misogynistic grift for what it really is.
— Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) December 29, 2022
Andrew Tate truly is one of a kind: I’ve never seen a bigger self-own than “tragically cringe comeback video after a teenager destroyed me online got me arrested for human trafficking” in my life.
— Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) December 29, 2022
Andrew Tate will now be forever known as "that guy who got absolutely wrecked by Greta Thunberg on Twitter" and nothing else https://t.co/rkn5ySeb74
— Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) December 28, 2022
There were jokes.
Andrew Tate’s cars killing themselves after Greta got him arrested pic.twitter.com/pMJZ0lrFRg
— grovy 🥭 (@grovymango) December 29, 2022
When my epic cigar comeback video inadvertently gets me arrested for trafficking pic.twitter.com/LaaWvKY8aV
— driving by funeral blasting crazy_frog_-_taps.flac (@Hegelbon) December 29, 2022
"One more thing Mr. Tate.
That video you posted replying to Ms. Thunberg's tweet. The pizza you're eating. That's Jerry's Pizza, right? But I couldn't figure the other words on the box. You see my wife is quite good with languages and noticed that it was written in romanian…" pic.twitter.com/ac2DLWGE5e
— Rodrigo Alem Fernández (@Rod_F) December 29, 2022
It does appeah this fella – this Andrew Tate gentleman– is indeed ovah yondeh in Romania. If muh knowledge does not fail me, and it rarely does, this Jerry’s Pizza is a local consortium. Unfortunately, Mr. Tate ain’t got the good sense God gave a goose! pic.twitter.com/FSLPwimsjN
— camnzr 🦔 (@CamiloNazar) December 29, 2022
The Jerry’s Pizza delivery person to Romanian authorities after dropping off the pizza pic.twitter.com/bkNTMUYYam
— Nicole López (@lopez4congress) December 29, 2022
Anyway, the whole strange affair seems like an ideal way to end the surprisingly not terrible 2022.
Andrew Tate trying to bully a teenager on the internet and failing so badly he gave his location away to the police and got arrested is the end of year gift we all needed.
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 29, 2022
(Via The Daily Beast)