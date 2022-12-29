For the last few years, Greta Thunberg has been the face of teenagers begging the world to save them from climate change. In her speeches, she’s righteously angry. But it’s not as though she doesn’t have a sense of humor. During the chill week between Christmas and New Year’s, she found herself targeted by prominent misogynistic moron Andrew Tate. Her witty response was so powerful that it didn’t just humiliate him — it might have led to him getting thrown in the clink.

BREAKING: Andrew Tate's home in Romania has been allegedly raided by authorities in connection with organized crime. https://t.co/Thgv8UlLfW pic.twitter.com/wmN5Q4KtVW — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 29, 2022

As per The Daily Beast, Romania’s Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) confirmed in a statement that authorities had raided five homes tied to four suspects part of an investigation involving organized crime, human trafficking, and rape. Several local outlets identified two of those suspects as Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan. Their alleged crimes aren’t pretty:

DIICOT said at least six victims had come forward to allege they were trafficked by the two British citizens, and kept captive in houses surrounding Bucharest, where they were sexually assaulted and forced to produce pornography for social media under threats of physical violence.

Was it a coincidence that Tate was arrested a day after his Twitter scrape with Thunberg? In the inciting post, Tate, a former professional kickboxer, taunted Thunberg by asking for her email so he could brag about his 33 cars and all the carbon emissions they pumped into the atmosphere. Thunberg responded with what has already become one of the most popular tweets in Twitter history, sarcastically asking him to “enlighten” her, telling him to “email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

The exchange made Tate instantly go from semi-obscure MAGA clown to humiliated household name. He couldn’t let it lie, though, providing a response that managed to be both lame and, possibly, accidentally self-incriminating.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

In a two-minute video, Tate, gleefully puffing on a cigar, tried to one-up her. He failed. Towards the end of the video, though, someone hands him two pizza boxes, which he jokingly said not to recycle. The boxes were from a place called Jerry’s Pizza, which eagle eyed sleuths could note is a Romanian chain. Back in April, Tate was arrested by Romanian authorities as part of a human trafficking investigation but were later released.