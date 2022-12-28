Andrew Tate, a right-wing “misogynist” who was banned from Twitter in 2017 for making comments like rape victims “bear some responsibility” for putting themselves in a position to be assaulted, recently had his account reinstated by Elon Musk. Outside of imploring his dude-bro followers to “Escape the Matrix” (the Wachowskis must be thrilled), the former-kickboxer is using his platform to pick on a teenage girl, of course.

“Hello @GretaThunberg,” Tate tweeted to climate activist Greta Thunberg, “I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.” Thunberg was not impressed by this Extremely Cool Guy’s collection of cars. “yes, please do enlighten me,” the master troll replied. “email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

Who knew Thunberg was such a big Chris Elliott fan?

Unable to fathom that Thunberg not only doesn’t find his collection of expensive cars fascinating but also has zero interest in engaging in conversation with him in any capacity beyond calling out his SDE, the only response Tate was able to come up with was a question of disbelief: “How dare you?!”

If only the heat from that burn could be turned into renewable energy.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

(Via Rolling Stone)