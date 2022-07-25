Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s in prison for the foreseeable future after receiving a 23-year prison sentence in a landmark #MeToo case. All told, Weinstein’s been accused of sexual assault by over 100 women, and his New York State conviction arrived after a mere glazing of all of his ill deeds, which reportedly included cornering a reporter and masturbating into a potted plant after she refused his advances. As if that wasn’t revolting enough, a new book from Ken Auletta

A new book (Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence) from The New Yorker‘s Ken Auletta delivers new details about Weinstein, and while these are details that you probably didn’t want to know, they still exist. According to Page Six, Harvey really thought a lot of himself, and yes, he smelled like “poop,” which revisits previous claims by ex-actress Jessica Mann, who declared (on the stand), “The first time I saw him fully naked, I felt, I thought he was deformed and intersex.” She added, “He does not have testicles and it appears like he has a vagina.” Here’s more from Auletta’s book, via Page Six:

“[He] had some notion in his head that his body was attractive,” the author, 80, told Fox News, despite witness testimony that he smelled of feces, had genitals scarred to the point they “looked like a vagina” and a back full of “uncomfortable” blackheads. Still, “he really thought he was God’s gift, a Don Juan,” added Auletta, who spoke to multiple former Miramax film studio employees, Weinstein accusers and even the former film producer’s business partner brother, Bob Weinstein, for the exposé.

There aren’t enough words to convey what Weinstein’s victims endured. Yet there’s one thing for sure: if Harvey smelled like poop when he was a fancy Hollywood producer, he surely smells even more like poop in prison.

(Via New York Post)