Hawk Tuah Girl Names The Rapper Who She Claims Slid Into Her DMs

Haliey Welch, a.k.a. Hawk Tuah Girl, has gone from having no social media presence to over 2.3 million followers on Instagram in less than two months, ever since she taught the world to “spit on that thing.”

When asked by TMZ if any famous people have slid into her DMs, Welch (who is capitalizing and making bank on her viral fame) mentioned rapper Yung Gravy. “He wants to take me on a date and I was like, nah, I don’t know about that,” she said while making the cut it out gesture.

You can watch the video (which appears to have been filmed the same day that Hawk Tuah Girl threw out the first pitch at a New York Mets game, causing everyone to lose their minds) here.

This isn’t the first time that Yung Gravy has taken Michael Scott’s Wayne Gretzky quote to heart. After Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their split last year, the “Betty (Get Money)” rapper wrote “LETS F*CKIN GOOOOO” on Twitter and shared a headline about the breakup in an Instagram Story, adding multiple saluting emojis. As far as we can tell, the Modern Family actress has not accepted his advances.

It doesn’t sound like Hawk Tuah Girl is going to, either.