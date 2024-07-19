Will the Hawk Tuah Girl be the next scream queen? (Imagine saying that sentence two months ago; heck, imagine saying it out loud now.)

Jonnie Forster, the manager for the viral sensation who does have a real name, talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the litany of job offers that her client has received, including starring in horror movies. “She’s not an actress. We’ve turned down a number of movie offers, including several horror movies. One was from a mini-major company, and the others are indies. One producer wanted to reshoot his movie’s ending to include her,” he said. “She’s not a professional actress. She’s funny. Her lane’s going to be doing comedic things and potentially doing something down the road in that way.”

The Hawk Tuah Girl is interested in starting a podcast and a reality show is already “being developed,” according to Forster. He added, “There are a couple different ideas. We’ll be sitting down with a couple of the showrunners that have already had calls with us and flesh that out.” Outside of horror flicks, there’s something else she won’t be doing: adult films. “We’ve been offered millions of dollars in deals that would be for adult-themed appearances, sponsorships, obviously OnlyFans, and that’s not who she is,” he explained.

She’s doing just fine without it: Hawk Tuah merchandise has made around $300,000, on top of the appearance fees she’s been raking in. And what does she plan to do with that money? Spend it on “animals and giving pizza to the homeless,” reports Page Six. What an unexpectedly wholesome development.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)