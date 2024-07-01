We’ve covered a lot of fake cases of “Simpsons predicted it” over the years, mostly recent with Diddy’s “current situation” and the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. But this one takes the cake (mmm… cake) for the weirdest — and possibly worst! — example yet.

In the season four episode “New Kid on the Block,” written by Conan O’Brien and directed by Wes Archer, Bart falls for his new neighbor, Laura (voiced by Sara Gilbert). While they’re sitting outside her house, Laura informs Bart that she’s going to tell him his fortune. She grabs his hand and tells him that he’ll be rich and own a mansion, a tennis court, and, as she spits in his palm, “there’s the swimming pool.” A love-struck Bart vows to never wash his hand again, gum and band-aids be damned.

According to The Daily Mail, some Simpsons fans are claiming this scene predicted the “Hawk Tuah Girl” (real name Hailey Welch), who went viral for her NSFW advice on how to drive a man crazy in bed and is now selling merchandise and singing with Zach Bryan. “Did the Simpsons predict Hawk Tuah? Season 4, Episode 8, ‘New Kid on the Block.’ Bart falls in love after she spits on that thang… or Bart’s hand anyway,” one user wrote on Twitter, while another added, “I can’t believe the Simpsons predicted the Hawk Tuah Girl.”

Here’s the thing: they both involve spit, but that’s where the similarities end. “That thang” is not involved with the Simpsons scene, thank god (you have to watch the movie for that). Just once, I would like to see The Simpsons go viral for an accurate prediction… well, maybe not.