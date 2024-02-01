Heidi Klum seems like she has a fun life. She celebrates Halloween in “really extra” costumes, earns millions of dollars hosting various TV shows, and covers 1980s songs while dancing on the beach topless.

Klum frequently doesn’t wear a shirt, especially around the house. “I mean, I try to be like that with my kids,” she said about being topless on a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. “Obviously, when you know, no one is there. I’m in my garden also, you know, I’m topless. And they will come, like, ‘You know, my friend is coming over mom, put your top on.’ And I’m like, ‘When have I ever not had a top on when your friend was coming over? Of course I will.’ But they always make sure.”

Klum has four kids, including 19-year-old Leni, who became used to her mom not wearing much clothing growing up. “I would have birthday parties at the house. Or I’d have friends over, like my boyfriend over. And she tans topless by the pool,” the fellow model recalled. “And I remember having my girlfriends over and I’d be so embarrassed and like, scared, because usually in like my friend’s families, I never see my friend’s moms tanning naked at the pool.” Leni added, “But I thought it was normal. And my friends would always be like, kinda stand off-ish but it was so normal in our family.”

Less normal was the time she walked into Heidi’s “sex closet.”

“I thought it was the coolest thing ever,” the teenager gushed. “I was going through it with all my friends. I really had no idea what it was and my mom got so mad at me after.”

Sex Closet? I thought they closed that place down.

You can listen to Klum on the Call Her Daddy podcast below.

(Via OK Magazine)