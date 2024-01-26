Heidi Klum and 2024 Super Bowl in-game DJ Tiësto just teamed up for a new cover of Corey Hart’s “Sunglasses At Night,” and for the promo, sunglasses are about all Klum is wearing at night.

The official visualizer itself (above) is relatively tame, showing Klum striking poses in moody environments. Where Klum let loose, though, was in a couple of teaser clips leading up to the song, in which she wears bikini bottoms, a fur coat, and sunglasses (of course) as she poses topless on a beach.

The recording will serve as the theme song for the upcoming season of Germany’s Next Topmodel, which Klum is currently filming in Los Angeles, as Rolling Stone notes.

Klum and Tiësto spoke about the track with the publication, with Klum saying, “Tijs is like my EDM god. I’ve been a stalker for many, many years from afar, and we’ve known each other for a little bit now. One day, I just said, ‘I have a really good idea of a track.’ He said, “I loved the idea right away. It’s a really perfect model song as well. It fits Heidi so well. The club scene, the glamorous life that you’ve been living. I was inspired right away.”

Klum also noted that Hart was on board with her cover, calling him “the sweetest.”

Listen to Klum and Tiësto’s “Sunglasses At Night” above.

