Earlier in the week, Herschel Walker took a significant hit to his “model dad” persona when it was revealed that the football star turned Republican senate candidate actually has a secret son. However, less than 24 hour laters, Walker has now admitted that he actually has two more secret children in the mix, bringing the grand total to three.

After The Daily Beast broke the initial news of the 10-year-old boy that he fathered out of wedlock, Walker confirmed on Wednesday night that he has two additional children that the public does not know about. One is a 13-year-old boy, and the other is a daughter that he had in college. The football star has aggressively campaigned with his son, Christian, and has been a vocal critic of absentee fathers in the Black community, which makes the revelations particularly damning. (In a 2020 interview with Diamond and Silk, Walker said, “if you have a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman… you don’t leave the child.”)

Realizing how bad the situation looks, Walker has issued a public statement attempting to downplay the whole secret children thing. Via The Daily Beast:

“I have four children. Three sons and a daughter. They’re not ‘undisclosed’—they’re my kids,” Walker said in his statement. “I support them all and love them all. I’ve never denied my children, I confirmed this when I was appointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, I just chose not to use them as props to win a political campaign. What parent would want their child involved in garbage, gutter politics like this?”

Walker also pushed back on the notion that the children were “hidden” from the public. “I can take the heat, that’s politics,” he said, “but leave my kids alone.”

(Via The Daily Beast)