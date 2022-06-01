Herschel Walker may have just won the Republican nomination for Georgia’s Senate, but he certainly doesn’t talk like a politician—and maybe that’s a good thing (or… maybe not). While many have pointed to the former NFL running back as one of the few Donald Trump-endorsed candidates to actually win their election, Walker is tired of having his name and accomplishments linked to Trump.

As The Hill reports, Walker is apparently very “mad” at the former president for constantly talking up the role he played in getting the Heisman Trophy winner to unseat current Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. While being interviewed by rapper Killer Mike on Revolt TV, Walker attempted to set the record straight:

One thing that people don’t know is President Trump never asked me [to run]. I need to tell him that he never asked. I heard it all on television that ‘he’s going to ask Herschel,’ saying Herschel is going to run. President Trump never came out and said ‘Herschel, will you run for that Senate seat?’ So, I’m mad at him, because he never asked, but he’s taking credit that he asked.

In fact, Walker said that it was God who helped him make the decision to run (though the former president might use “God” and “Trump” pretty much interchangeably). And, in a way, Walker seems kind of mad at God, too, for even convincing him to run.

“I prayed about it,” Walker said. “And to be honest with you, I was praying that God would bring somebody else because I’m happy. My life is doing well.”

So make that at least two people who are on Herschel’s sh*t list.

(Via The Hill)