For years, Hope Hicks has been Donald Trump’s trusted confidante and the source of numerous rumors about their particularly close working relationship. Her presence in Trump world predated his time in the White House where she would eventually serve as communications director. However, despite her loyalty to Trump, Hicks reportedly angered the former president during his final days in the Oval Office.

According to The Divider, a new book from journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, Hicks did not believe Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him. In fact, Hicks told him to his face that she hasn’t seen any evidence to the contrary, and then proceeded to bounce. Via The New York Times:

One of the most striking realizations that emerged from the book research was how many people around Mr. Trump did not believe the election had been stolen but kept quiet or checked out, including White House officials and campaign aides. Hope Hicks, long one of his closest advisers, told him it was time to move on. “Well, Hope doesn’t believe in me,” Mr. Trump responded bitterly. “No, I don’t,” she replied. “Nobody’s convinced me otherwise.” She disappeared in the final weeks of the administration.

Hicks not falling for the “Big Lie” now makes two women in Trump’s inner circle who failed to stroke his ego. While promoting her own book, former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway revealed she also told Trump that he lost the election, which caused the former president to lash out on Truth Social. He disputed Conway’s claims by saying if she had told him that he lost, he would’ve sent her “back to her crazy husband.”

As for whether Trump will harshly react to Hick’s betrayal being revealed is, of course, a coin toss. You never know what’s going to set that guy off.

(Via The New York Times)