Howard Stern has officially weighed in on the affair drama involving Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, and frankly, the shock jock doesn’t get why everyone’s making such a big deal out of it. While discussing the topic with co-host Robin Quivers, Stern openly admitted that “I really don’t understand what the problem is.” He seemed to be particularly miffed about the Daily Mail‘s report about Robin Roberts is upset about the affair. However, Quivers set him straight that there’s no way to tell if that’s accurate.

“Well, you don’t know that that’s true, whether Robin Roberts cares one jot,” Quivers said as Stern continued to rant about the ridiculous reactions to Holmes and Robach.

“If those two work together and they wanna bang and be in love, what do I give a sh*t? Why is that like offensive to people?” Stern said via Mediaite:

“Well, why are you talking about it?” Quivers said. “Well, because people are saying they should be fired. I’m saying, really? Why would they be fired? So someone told me, ‘Oh, they’re supposed to report it to HR.’ And that to me is a little unrealistic. In other words, at what point do you go to HR and say you’re carrying on with one of your coworkers? Do you go, ‘Uh, oh, I’m attracted!’” Stern said jokingly.

However, by the end of the conversation, Stern threw his hands up because no one knows what did or didn’t happen behind the scenes at GMA.

“I don’t know anything,” he conceded after growing tired of quibbling over HR regulations.

(Via Mediaite)