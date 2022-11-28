Howard Stern took some time off from trashing Herschel Walker and “dumb motherf*cker” Trump supporters to pick a fight with… Oprah Winfrey? On Monday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, the King of All Media came after the Queen for flaunting her wealth on social media.

“Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all,” Stern said. “She loves showing it off on Instagram. It’s f*cking mind blowing you when you follow her on Instagram, you see her estates, her gardens, the people who service her and you know…” He was cut off by co-host Robin Quivers, who joked, “Service her? She’s not a car.” Oprah “kind of is,” Stern countered. “She’s got servants and, like, people cooking and it’s f*cking wild. She knows how to be rich… She kind of likes to show it off, which is something I’m not comfortable with. I don’t think that people should show off their wealth.”

Quivers made the point that Winfrey isn’t showing off, she’s “just showing you her life,” but Stern isn’t convinced. “Well you gotta be a little self-aware and know that there are people struggling out there, Robin. You got to,” he said. “You gotta kind of think about people who don’t have — to eat. You know what I’m saying? I mean, come on. You gotta be a little bit aware of this sh*t.” Here’s more, via Mediaite:

Stern turned the discussion to Winfrey inviting students from her South African school, The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy For Girls, to her home each year for Thanksgiving, which she shared on Instagram. “Every Thanksgiving she welcomes the African gals at her — at her boarding school in Africa for like girls, I guess whose parents abandon them. And she takes them in and they call her like ‘Mama’ or with something like, ‘Mommy.’ And all the African women come up to her estate and they start singing,” Stern said as he began to sing the opening notes to “Circle of Life” from The Lion King.

I’m all for calling out and/or eating the rich (even if you’re worth a reported $650 million), but it’s weird to criticize Oprah for welcoming students from a boarding school to her house. But it’s even weirder to bring up Africa and then start singing “Circle of Life.” Maybe stay out of this one, Howard, and go back to slamming “narcissist” Johnny Depp.

