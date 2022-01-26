In recent months, Howard Stern has been a relentless critic of Joe Rogan, and anti-vaxxers in general, as the delta and omicron variants caused two back-to-back surges of COVID cases while 20 to 30% of the country is still refusing to get the vaccine. However, despite Rogan being a prominent pusher of vaccine misinformation, Stern offered a very surprising take on Neil Young threatening to pull his music if Spotify doesn’t get rid of Rogan.

“I’m against any kind of censorship,” Stern said. “I really am. I don’t like censorship. I don’t want to see Joe Rogan cancelled.”

While Stern admits that he and Rogan are “no longer friendly,” the shock jock has nothing but admiration for Rogan’s skill at attracing an audience even though he pumps them full of conspiracy theories and dangerous quack cures. Via Mediaite:

“I am for any performer who can get any money and get paid,” Stern said about Rogan’s $100 million deal for Spotify to host his podcast. “I’m happy for any young man or woman who can get paid in show business because so many people do not get paid. So those that can, god bless. It ain’t easy. It’s not an easy road. And attracting an audience is not easy.”

Again, Stern’s comments are interesting considering he’s delivered more than one angry rant about Rogan. Just a few months ago, Stern blasted Rogan for pushing ivermectin and flat-out said anyone who’s still questioning the science of the vaccines can stay home and die.

“We have no time for idiots in this country anymore. We don’t want you,” Stern said in September. “Don’t take the cure, but don’t clog up our hospitals with your COVID when you finally get it. Stay home, don’t bother with science, it’s too late. Go f*ck yourself, we just don’t have time for you.”

