Howard Stern has never been one to hold back his opinions on the unvaccinated. The shock jock has routinely slammed them for prolonging the pandemic, and he’s even taken shots at prominent anti-vaxxer “idiots” like Aaron Rodgers, Kyrie Irving, and Joe Rogan. As Omicron continues to ravage the country and push the healthcare system to its breaking points, Stern didn’t hold back on the Wednesday episode of his show when a caller asked him about just letting the pandemic “run wild run wild and move through the unvaccinated.”

“If it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to a hospital,” Stern bluntly stated before railing against anyone who is still refusing to get the vaccine despite almost an entire year of data showing that they’re safe and keeping people from dying or being put on a ventilator. Via Mediaite:

“No one’s sitting there conspiring against you. Americans don’t want to create a vaccine that’s going to turn you into a robot, or magnetize you. There’s enough Americans now have taken it. Look at us as a sampling where nothing has happened to us. It’s time for you to get it.” Stern concluded by saying “Now if you don’t get it, in my America, all hospitals would be closed to you. You’re going to go home and die.”

Stern took things a step further by calling getting vaccinated “your civic duty,” and you know who agrees with him? A fully vaccinated and boosted Donald Trump. Unfortunately, the former president was booed after revealing that information, so Stern probably shouldn’t hold his breath waiting for anti-vax conservatives to change their minds anytime soon.

