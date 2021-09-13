Joe Rogan once praised Howard Stern for being the “motherf*cker [who] opened the door” for all podcasters. Stern might wish he had kept it closed

Last week, the “King of All Media” couldn’t keep it together while discussing the trend of conservative radio hosts being hospitalized with COVID-19 and taking back their anti-vaccine takes on their deathbeds. “It’s really funny when these radio, the radio guys are the best, they’re like four of them died, four of them were like ranting on the air,” he said. “They will not get vaccinated… It was like day after day, they were all dying and then their dying words are, ‘I wish I had been more into the vaccine. I wish I had taken it.’”

Stern wants the vaccine to be mandatory (“Fuck them, fuck their freedom. I want my freedom to live”), while Rogan, the quote-unquote “new Howard Stern,” has been dismissive of the vaccine and treated his recent COVID diagnosis with Ivermectin.

After being roundly mocked for taking literal horse medicine, The Joe Rogan Experience lashed out his critics. “CNN was saying I am a distributor of misinformation,” Rogan said, adding, “I don’t know what’s going on, man.” Howard Stern agrees with that.

“I heard Joe Rogan was saying, ‘What are you busting my balls [for]? I took horse de-wormer and a doctor gave it to me.’ Well a doctor would also give you a vaccine, so why take horse-dewormer?” he said during an episode of his radio show (via Mediaite). He continued, “We have no time for idiots in this country anymore. We don’t want you. We want you to all, either go the hospital, and stay home, die there with your Covid. Don’t take the cure, but don’t clog up our hospitals with your Covid when you finally get it. Stay home, don’t bother with science, it’s too late. Go f*ck yourself, we just don’t have time for you.”

You can listen to The Howard Stern Show clip here.

(Via Mediaite)