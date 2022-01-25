Following news of Meat Loaf‘s death last week, it didn’t take long for the legendary singer‘s views on the COVID vaccine and masking to come to light. Long story short, he was not a fan of either, which led to his death after reportedly falling ill from the virus. As the pandemic continues to ravage the country, Howard Stern has been a blunt and vocal critic of anti-vaxxers, and he definitely did not make an exception when it came to the “Bat Out Of Hell” singer’s death.

“Poor Meat Loaf got sucked into some weird f*cking cult,” Stern said on the latest episode of his radio show. After highlighting Meat Loaf’s public comments about refusing to get vaccinated, Stern turned his attention to the singer’s family, who the shock jock feels should be pushing the vaccine after seeing the singer on his death bed. Via Mediaite:

“I wish the family would come forward and say, ‘Ya know, when Meat Loaf was laying there in the hospital and he couldn’t breathe, he said, ‘I made a mistake. I should have taken the vaccine.’ Like all these anti-vaxxers, they all say, ‘I made a mistake.’”

It was another example of Stern refusing to pull his punches when it comes to anti-vaxxers, particularly famous ones like Aaron Rodgers, Joe Rogan, and the now-late Meat Loaf. Earlier this month, Stern even went so far to say that “if it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to a hospital.”

“In my America, all hospitals would be closed to you,” Stern said last week. “You’re going to go home and die.”

(Via Mediaite)