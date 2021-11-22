Howard Stern continued his relentless dunking on Aaron Rodgers on Monday morning by blasting the quarterback for seeking medical treatment for his recent toe injury after “doing his own research” about the COVID vaccine. While no one’s quite sure how Rodgers injured his toe (maybe tripping over one of his, uh, large appendages) Stern once again blasted the Green Bay quarterback for recklessly lying about his vaccination status and taking health advice from Joe Rogan.

Stern also slammed the NFL, which he says “should be ashamed of themselves” for keeping the “f*ckhead” Rodgers around after he “put people in danger.” Via Mediaite:

“Now I hear he has a toe injury. When he had the toe injury – did he go to the doctor or did he go to Joe Rogan? Who fixed his toe?” Stern asked. “I bet you he went to a doctor, so he goes to doctors for everything else, but on the vaccine he’s listening to Joe Rogan.”

Stern has been a vocal critic of anti-vaxxers, so naturally, he hasn’t been gone easy on Rodgers who, as a professional NFL quarterback, has a large platform to influence people’s decision about the vaccine. After Terry Bradshaw and the Hall of Famers called out Rodgers for lying about his vaccine status, Stern backed them up on his radio show the next morning.

“If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” Stern said. “What he did to his fellow teammates — and bravo Terry Bradshaw for what you said and everyone else whose got half a brain in this country — but this f*cking guy, they should throw him out of the league so fast. … He said he got his information from Joe Rogan. You’ve got doctors who go to medical school — I don’t know what’s happened to this country.”

