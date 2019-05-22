Getty Image

Gig economy jobs — such as Uber/Lyft, Postmates, Instacart, etcetera, etcetera — are often thankless jobs with long hours and abysmal gratuity. Actor, rapper, and all-around entertaining Twitter user Ice T pointed one of the lesser considered perils of gig economy after an Amazon Flex delivery almost gone awry on Tuesday. For those unfamiliar, Amazon Flex is a service that allows people to make money on the side by delivering Amazon packages using their own vehicles, dressed in plainclothes.

But that’s also where the problem comes in, as Ice T so eloquently explains.

“Message To Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries .. Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it,” the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star tweeted. “I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night…. Just sayin.”

Thankfully, no drivers were harmed in the delivery of Ice T’s … I dunno, coffee maker or whatever … But you have to admit the man makes an excellent point. One of these days, some hapless man or woman just trying to make a few extra bucks is gonna get a cap in his or her ass, and others on Twitter tended to agree with him.