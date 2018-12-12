Getty Image

As you’ve no doubt learned by now, Michael Cohen, former personal attorney and “fixer” to President Donald Trump was sentenced to three years in prison by a federal judge on Wednesday, for crimes including but not limited to campaign finance violation, tax evasion, and lying to Congress. Or as the judge put it, “a veritable smorgasbord of fraudulent conduct.”

Before the judge handed down the sentence, Cohen appealed to the mercy of the court by attempting to deflect blame onto his former boss. “I have been living in a personal and mental incarceration ever since the fateful day that I accepted the offer to work for a famous real estate mogul whose business acumen I truly admired,” he admitted.

And as juicy and entertaining as this all is at face value, prolific tweeter Ice T took things to another level by live-tweeting the outcome. “Cohen just got 36months in the Feds.. AFTER telling everything,” he wrote.

“If you ask me. He told EVERY Fn thing he could to save his OWN ass.. EVERYTHING,” he continued. “That MF wants NO part of Prison.”

Cohen just got 36months in the Feds.. AFTER telling everything. 💥 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 12, 2018

We can only hope. As someone else pointed out, who should know better than Detective Odafin “Fin” Tutuola from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.