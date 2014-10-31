It’s Swamp Thing Versus Robots In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘Swamp Thing’ #36

#DC Comics #Comics
Senior Contributor
10.31.14
Alec Holland has not had it easy. In his annual last week, he watched a new good friend die. And this week, robots are trying to burn him alive. Nobody said it was easy being green, but being a demi-god can ease the pain, as this week’s exclusive preview shows us.

Charles Soule basically has Swamp Thing fighting Terminators. Yes, we know, they’re not technically Terminators, but that’s the basic idea. And, well, we’ll let the preview speak for itself:

Full resolution version can be found right here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics#Comics
TAGScharles souleComic BooksComicsDC COMICSexclusivespreviewsSwamp Thing

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP