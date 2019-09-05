NBC / YouTube

It’s been a while since we heard from Jacob Wohl, the clumsy Inspector Closeau of pro-Trump pranksters. And with good reason: Back in February the young professional troll was permanently banned on Twitter after he bragged — to a journalist, at USA Today — that he was planning on creating fake social media accounts to sway future elections. If you’ve wondered what he’s been up to, then here you go: The Daily Beast is reporting that Wohl has been formally charged with a felony.

In mid-August, the state of California quietly issued an arrest warrant for Wohl and a former business partner, alleging that they unlawfully sold fake securities back in 2016 under a company called Montgomery Assets. On Wednesday Wohl appeared in court. He was released on his own recognizance, due to report for his arraignment in late October.

Some may wonder why this has taken so long. Indeed, when Wohl orchestrated a chaotic and surreal press conference to claim he found a woman who had accused Trump super-foe Robert Mueller of sexual misconduct — who then didn’t show up and later claimed she’d been deceived by Wohl into participating — he was asked by a reporter if he was ready to go to federal prison.