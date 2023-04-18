So Fox News isn’t being sued into kingdom come. Their stars won’t have to take the stand and admit what leaked texts and emails have already revealed: that they thought the voter fraud nonsense they were parroting on the air was bunk. Instead of $1.6 billion, as Dominion Voting Systems, sought, the network will only have to fork over $787.5 million — about half. Clips from The Simpsons won’t be played in a courtroom. In a statement on the settlement, Fox News sort of admitted partially lying, while touting their “journalistic standards” — a line that an anchor at one of their rivals couldn’t even say with a straight face.

"I’m sorry. This is going to be difficult to say with a straight face." Jake Tapper can't help but laugh at Fox News' statement after reaching a $787 million settlement with Dominion. pic.twitter.com/GpOQTGyMSx — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 18, 2023

As per Mediaite, CNN’s Jake Tapper was on the clock when the settlement was reached and when Fox News released their clearly very lawyered-up statement. He tried to stay detached, but this one was tricky.

“Fox putting a positive face on what can only be interpreted as one of the ugliest and most embarrassing moments in the history of journalism,” Tapper told viewers. He then read their statement, and it didn’t take long for him to crack up.

“Fox issued a statement saying, ‘We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute,’” he read, stopping to sarcastically repeat the word “dispute.” He then tried to solider one, but it was tricky.

“‘We acknowledge the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects’ — I’m sorry. This is going to be difficult to say with a straight face,” Tapper said before trying to solider on.

“‘This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards,’” Tapper said, making a face at the words “journalistic standards” being touted by a news network busted deceiving their viewers. “‘We are hopeful that our’ — sorry,” he said, now laughing. “‘We are hopeful that our decision to resolve the dispute with Dominion amicably instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.’”

It’s been reported that as part of the settlement Fox News doesn’t have to apologize or even acknowledge their expensive wrongdoing on air, as once expected. Its viewers may never even know that they narrowly avoided both forking over more money and having the likes of Tucker Carlson admitting under oath that they lied. Meanwhile CNN doesn’t get anywhere near the audience Fox News does. But one of their own stars being physically unable to get through words like “journalistic standards” without cracking up may at least go viral and live on to shame them in the future.

