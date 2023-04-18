Fox News has been spared the indignity of airing out its dirty, insurrection-sparking laundry in court after reaching a last-minute settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

The deal was brokered just hours before the defamation case against the right-wing media corporation was set to begin. According to reports, after swearing in a jury early Tuesday morning, the trial was delayed by two hours, leading reporters to believe the two parties were negotiating a settlement behind closed doors. Though we don’t yet know all the details involved in the deal, we do know that, as part of the settlement, Fox News must pay Dominion over $787 million. While that number is staggering, it’s considerably less than the $1.6 billion the company was initially seeking after claiming the lies publicized on Fox channels concerning potential incidents of voter fraud connected to Dominion machines harmed the company’s reputation.

Dominion’s attorney Justin Nelson says the settlement represents “vindication and accountability.”

“The truth matters, lies have consequences,” he continued. “Over two years ago, a torrent of lies swept Dominion and election officials across America into an alternative universe of conspiracy theories, causing grievous harm.”

For its part, Fox was forced to put out a statement acknowledging the network knew its voter fraud conspiracy theories were lies and admitting responsibility for the harm it caused while also claiming to have the “highest journalistic standards.”

Of course, the settlement means that a number of high-profile on-air correspondents are now saved from testifying on the stand, but the deal is still an embarrassing result for Rupert Murdoch’s conservative brainchild. Some couldn’t help but celebrate that fact.

