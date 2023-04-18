simpsons donald trump
fox
TV

Fox News Is Actually Citing ‘The Simpsons’ Clips In Its Defense Strategy Against Dominion’s Billion Dollar Lawsuit

There has been some speculation that Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News for spreading misinformation about their voting machines could bring an end to The Simpsons. It’s unlikely, but Moe getting a cell phone seemed improbable at one point, too. The longest-running scripted series in American TV history did, however, come up during the trial.

NBC News reports that “Fox’s lengthy list of trial exhibits includes four clips from The Simpsons, a cornerstone of the Fox broadcasting network’s prime-time lineup for more than 30 years.” (Tomorrow is actually the 36th anniversary of the first Simpsons short on The Tracey Ullman Show. What a birthday present.) The quartet of clips, which come from the show itself as well as online exclusives, all involve Homer voting.

— Season 20’s “Treehouse of Horror XIX” shows him attempting to cast a ballot for Barack Obama.

— The promotional short “Homer Votes 2012” shows him voting for Mitt Romney.

— The YouTube short “Homer Votes 2016” features Russian President Vladimir Putin disguising himself as an American voter to convince Homer to vote for Trump.

— Season 32’s “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” finds Homer unsure whether to vote for Trump or Biden.

Fox’s high-priced attorneys have argued in front of every judge in the country, often as lawyers!

Here are the clips in question:

The Simpsons being used as evidence in a billion-dollar lawsuit involving a conservative media company” is one prediction no one saw coming.

(Via NBC News)

