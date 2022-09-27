One of the January 6 rioters who assaulted Metropolitan DC police officer Michael Fanone broke down in tears during his sentencing hearing on Tuesday. The defendant, Kyle Young, was found guilty of holding down Fanone during the Capital insurrection while another rioter repeatedly used a Taser provided by Young on the officer. Fanone was present for the hearing, and said that he hoped Young “suffers in prison” for the brutal attack.

Prosecutors were recommending 86 months in prison for the assault on Fanone, which eventually caused Young to start crying in front of the judge. “I am so so sorry. And if I could take it back I would,” Young reportedly said.

While speaking to CNN after his court appearance, Fanone made it unequivocally clear that he’s not interested in whether Young rehabilitates himself. The former officer just wants accountability for the actions of the January 6 rioters who attacked officers. Via Mediaite:

“The time in and of itself really didn’t matter to me. What did matter to me was what Mr. Young did with that time, and, like all the individuals who have been charged with assaulting me, the only thing I’m interested in seeing them do is suffer,” Fanone told Brianna Keilar. “I’m not looking for apologies. I’m not looking for them to turn their lives around. If they want to do that, they can do that, that’s fine, but I want them to suffer just like I have,” he added.

Interestingly, Young isn’t the only MAGA insurrectionist to break down after being faced with the consequences of attacking Fanone. Last year, Young’s accomplice, Danny Rodriguez, started crying while being interrogated following his arrest.

“What do you want me to tell you? That I tased him? Yes,” a teary-eyed Rodriguez told investigators. “Am I a (expletive) piece of (expletive)? Yes.”

(Via Mediaite)