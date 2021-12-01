As arrests continue almost a year after the insurrectionist January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building following Donald Trump‘s “Stop the Steal” rally, which sought to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election, one MAGA rioter has confessed to tasing a police officer and called himself a “piece of sh*t” in the process.

In a new video released by the FBI, suspect Danny Rodriguez broke down crying when faced with the consequences of his actions. According to Rodriguez, he was prepared for a “civil war” with Antifa and Black Lives Matter and thought he “was going to be awesome.” Instead, the situation quickly deteriorated, and Rodriguez now regrets tasing Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone during the MAGA attack. Via ABC News:

“I don’t know what was going to happen to him. And, honestly, I didn’t think very much about it because, when I did it, I was like, oh, my God. What did I just do? And I got out of there. I left. I did it and I left.” During the interrogation, he was shown Fanone’s account of what occurred on Jan. 6, which caused him to break down. “What do you want me to tell you? That I tased him? Yes,” Rodriguez told investigators. “Am I (expletive) piece of (expletive)? Yes.”

Rodriguez also confessed that he got stirred up listening to InfoWars and thought he was doing the “f*cking right thing,” which he now knows was wrong. Ironically, the Alex Jones conspiracy show is what led to Rodriguez’s arrest. He was picked up with Edward Badalian after an unidentified third accomplice accidentally used Badalian’s real name while calling into an InfoWars podcast. That slip-up led authorities to the three men who are now facing federal charges.

