There’s a lot of bad advice floating around out there at the moment (and most of it is trying to convince you it’s still smart to invest in obscure crypto products and NFTs). But there’s one thinking woman, one remaining intellectual bastion who still spouts wisdom every time she opens her mouth.

Her name is Jane Fonda and it’s time to gather around youths because she’s got some sage life advice to impart.

The beloved actress and tireless activist graced the cover of this month’s People magazine to promote the next on-screen chapter in her Book Club series. During the interview, Fonda opened up about her past marriages to French filmmaker Roger Vadim, activist Tom Hayden, and CNN founder Ted Turner. While currently single (and loving it), the Grace and Frankie star admits she learned a lot from those past relationships, and she’s hoping to pass on those lessons to the rest of us. Her best life tip? Pay attention to those early red flags.

“You have to understand nobody is perfect. And you have to decide: Can I live with this? Can we work with each other on this or is this a deal-breaker? Force yourself to notice if there are any red flags. What kind of a relationship do they have with their mother? Is alcohol a problem? Is gambling a problem? My life would be very different if I’d noticed red flags.”

Oh, you want to get real? You think you can handle the truth? Well then here’s another Fonda-approved romance commandment: Never fall in love, kids.

“The expression ‘I fell in love’ — what’s wrong with that sentence? Fell! You don’t want to fall. You want to walk toward him or her on two feet as a whole human being and be very aware of what you’re getting into.”

(Via People)