A Florida woman has pleaded guilty to taking part in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. Corrine Montoni copped to a felony charge of civil disorder, which reportedly wasn’t hard to prove thanks to Montoni boasting about her participation on social media.

In one post shared to Parler, where Montoni frequently supported Donald Trump‘s election fraud claims, she wrote, “WE BREACHED THE CAPITOL OMG” while inside the building. According to The Daily Beast, Montoni fired off several incriminating missives like, “Insurrection is coming. Hold the line. Stay vigilant,” and “Storming the Capitol to take back our country from traitors! This is OUR HOUSEEEE!”

But, wait, there’s more. Montoni also posted pictures and video from inside the Capitol. Via Lakeland Ledger:

The affidavit said that Montoni shared a video showing her inside the Capitol during the riot. She said, “We’re in the Capitol ‘cause this is our house. We paid for this, and they’re trying to steal it from us. Let’s go!” In another photo from inside the building, Montoni described the police present that day as “traitors.” In a private Facebook chat on Jan. 7, Montoni wrote she had intended to abduct or arrest members of Congress or Pence. She described her participation in the riot as “awesome” and “intense.”

And in case it wasn’t clear that we’re dealing with a criminal mastermind, prosecutors also found messages where Montoni made sure everyone know that the attack was entirely the work of MAGA. Don’t you dare say it was someone else.

“I was there,” Montoni wrote in a Facebook message. “We were 99% MAGA. I didn’t see one ANTIFA. And I was inside the Capitol.”

Montoni now faces up to five years in prison.

(Via The Daily Beast, Lakeland Ledger)