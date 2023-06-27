On Monday, CNN released audio of Donald Trump discussing holding onto “highly confidential” and “secret” documents after leaving the White House. “He said that I wanted to attack Iran. Isn’t that amazing? I have a big pile of papers, this thing just came up. Look. This was him,” the former-president said, referring to Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. “They presented me this — this is off the record, but — they presented me this. This was him. This was the Defense Department and him. We looked at some — this was him. This wasn’t done by me, this was him. All sorts of stuff — pages long, look.”

He continued, “This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this. This was done by the military and given to me. As president I could have declassified, but now I can’t.”

Trump has responded to the audio in his usual way: with an early morning, all-caps rant on Truth Social about Jack Smith, the anonymously-named special counsel who indicted him, and misspelling Joe Biden’s name.

“COULD SOMEBODY PLEASE EXPLAIN TO THE DERANGED, TRUMP HATING JACK SMITH, HIS FAMILY, AND HIS FRIENDS, THAT AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, I COME UNDER THE PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT, AS AFFIRMED BY THE CLINTON SOCKS CASE, NOT BY THIS PSYCHOS’ FANTASY OF THE NEVER USED BEFORE ESPIONAGE ACT OF 1917. “SMITH” SHOULD BE LOOKING AT CROOKED JOE BIDDEN AND ALL OF THE CRIMES THAT HE HAS PERPETRATED ON THE AMERICAN PUBLIC, INCLUDING THE MILLIONS & MILLIONS OF DOLLARS HE EXTORTED FROM FOREIGN COUNTRIES!”

The one thing he doesn’t deny: ordering a Coke in the audio. He’s a traitor to Diet Coke fans everywhere.

🚨BREAKING🚨: Trump orders Coke after admitting to more crimes pic.twitter.com/S8xddc41Xt — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@stephen_macvean) June 27, 2023

Here’s more:

I BET JOE BIDDEN DOESN'T EVEN USE UPPERCASE! 😲 pic.twitter.com/fIVR5z8ONd — Ms. Unformation (@MsUnformation) June 27, 2023

Lol this bitch said “JOE BIDDEN” pic.twitter.com/f8cwbCyD0P — josABanks (@thejoshbanks) June 27, 2023

Donald Trump tried to change a weather map with a sharpie, stared into a solar eclipse, and thought a dementia test was an IQ test. It's adorable when he tries argue law. And who is "Joe Bidden"? pic.twitter.com/MfnMW4mdvc — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) June 27, 2023

I'm going to pretend that "Joe Bidden" is somehow Trump confusing and combining together Joe Budden and Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/k8hSEDpQqC — Anonymous Cowardly Troll-Demon (@ThreeEyedRat) June 27, 2023

Hate to interrupt your ongoing meltdown/confession marathon, Mr. Crybaby Former Guy, but who is “Joe Bidden”? pic.twitter.com/BYFVIAbjUp — Dteve 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@steveturner2112) June 27, 2023

