As Donald Trump already weathered a damning federal indictment in Miami over his mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, reports of more charges coming from special counsel Jack Smith began to intensify. According to insiders, those reports are causing Trump’s people to freak out.

While stopping by Morning Joe on Friday, Way Too Early host Jonathan Lemire said Trump’s team is rattled by Smith who has proven to be a relentless opponent that’s unfazed by the former president’s usual bullying tactics.

“He is facing someone now in Jack Smith who they simply don’t know, they feel like they can’t intimidate,” Lemire said. “He is someone who seems immune to what their typical playbook is, which is the smoke screen and the attacks, the assertions of bias and, to this point, that just hasn’t worked.”

Smith also seems to be moving on Trump from multiple fronts. On top of the Miami indictment, there are reports that Smith is looking to file new charges in New Jersey for Trump’s mishandling of documents at his Bedminster golf club. Oh, and don’t forget about Georgia.

“We see the New Jersey thing, I also heard last night from a few people in the Trump world saying, we’re not sure how real that is, but they also can’t rule it out,” he continued. “They didn’t expect all that’s happened to this point. We know that it’s not just New York, which they actually feel fine about. They’re deeply concerned about the Mar-a-Lago documents, and they’re really worried still about Georgia. Georgia has been the one that’s been the flashing light for them all along.”

But, wait, there’s more. According to the Wall Street Journal, Smith is also actively investigating the January 6 attacks and recently brought in two Nevada Republican party officials as the special counsel delves into the events that led to the insurrectionist riot following Trump’s “Stop the Steal” really.

