Jared Kushner’s Squirmy ‘Axios On HBO’ Interview Is Being Met With Savage Jokes And Memes

06.03.19 10 mins ago

Getty Image

Jared Kushner sat down with journalist Jonathan Swan for an Axios on HBO interview that aired on Sunday night, and it quickly became apparent why we don’t hear more from the son-in-law and senior advisor to President Donald Trump. In other words, it went poorly.

Aside from having the on-camera charisma of a wooden doll come to life, Kushner struggled with gotcha questions such as, “have you ever seen your father-in-law do or say anything that is racist,” and “was birtherism racist?” As to the former question, Kushner answered, “no, absolutely not.” “You can’t not be a racist for 69 years and then run for president and be a racist,” he elaborated.

Great, cool. But when it came to the follow-up about birtherism however, was when Kushner really began to falter. “I wasn’t really involved in that,” he stammered, but Swan kept pushing. After the third time he was asked, Kushner blurted out: “Look, I know who the president is, and I have not seen anything in him that is racist.”

“So again, I was not involved in that,” he helpfully added.

TOPICS#Donald Trump
donald trump IVANKA TRUMP jared kushner
