You don’t hear a lot from Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President Donald J. Trump and also his son-in-law. Perhaps there’s a reason for that: Just about any time he speaks, he gets dunked on. Recently the husband of Ivanka Trump agreed to an interview for Axios on HBO, in which his attempts to disprove allegations that his boss and father-in-law is racist weren’t terrible convincing.

3. Here's a clip from @jonathanvswan's interview with Jared Kushner. Jonathan mentions that @AOC calls the President a racist and then asks Kushner about Birtherism and the Muslim ban. The entire interview is really good and I hope @HBOPR posts the entire interview on YouTube pic.twitter.com/lqnYnR0sC3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 2, 2019

This clip, part of a longer interview that also didn’t go that well, found host Jonathan Swan asking him point blank direct questions, such as, “Have you ever seen [Trump] say or do anything that you would describe as racist or bigoted?”

“No, absolutely not,” Kushner replied. “You can’t not be a racist for 69 years and then run for president and be a racist.”

True, except Trump has been accused of racist acts going back to the 1970s, when he alleged denied housing to black tenants. Brown didn’t bring that up, though. Instead, he went straight for his very public, very enthusiastic “birtherism,” in which he spent a long time trying to prove the man who would become his predecessor, Barack Obama, wasn’t born in America.

When Brown asked him if birtherism was itself racist, Kushner verbally squirmed, saying, “I wasn’t really involved in that,” and then offering repeated variations on the same.