Regardless of how the jury decides in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, at least Heard can rest easy knowing she has one Hollywood heavyweight on her side: Jason Momoa.

As the New York Post reported, entertainment industry consultant Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday in the ongoing legal battle between Depp and Heard, and spoke to the damage both actors’ careers have seen in the wake of the various ugly stories to emerge about their toxic relationship and short-lived marriage. Arnold also likely set a record for the number of times she was forced to say “poop,” or some variation of the term, in a professional setting in one day.

“Every time she appears anywhere, the social media negativity campaign starts up again,” Arnold said, before stating that Heard’s endorsement deal with L’Oreal has been put on hold and that even though she was one of the leads in the billion-dollar Aquaman, Heard was excluded from several major press events for the movie, as well as its marketing materials. “Her work stopped,” according to Arnold. And when DC began developing plans for a sequel, there was apparently a lot of discussion around dumping Heard altogether.

While Heard’s agent claimed that there were major concerns about the lack of chemistry between Heard and Momoa, Arnold said that it was because of Momoa and Aquaman director James Wan remaining “committed to” Heard and being “adamant” that she be part of the sequel that she retained her role in the superhero series, even if the role was severely “diminished.”

In an attempt to quantify how much Heard’s very public relationship and divorce from Depp has cost her, Arnold claimed that 2018’s blockbuster hit Aquaman should have been the kind of “Star is Born moment” to bring the actress much more lucrative roles and endorsements. Instead, purportedly because Depp and his lawyer deemed Heard’s domestic abuse allegations against the Pirates of the Caribbean star a “hoax,” the mention of Heard’s name often brings about a storm of negative publicity, particularly on social media, which has caused much of the industry to turn her back on her. Good thing she’s got Aquaman on her side.

According to the Post, Depp’s former girlfriend Kate Moss is expected to take the stand in his defense this week.

