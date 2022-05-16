One of the wildest details to come out of the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the Aquaman actress allegedly leaving “human fecal matter” on Depp’s side of the bed. “It was so outside, it was so bizarre, and so grotesque that I could only laugh,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star said. Depp’s long-time “executive chauffeur and security guard” called it “a horrible practical joke gone wrong,” but Heard stands by her assertion that it wasn’t human poop in the bed; it belonged to one of their dogs.

“What if any issues did Boo have with bathroom problems, if you will?” Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, asked her client on Monday (haven’t poor Pistol and Boo suffered enough?). She replied, “She had eaten Johnny’s weed when she was a puppy and had bowel control issues for her entire life, among some other issues, we regularly had to take her to the vet. She had some control issues.” When asked if the poop was a prank, Heard answered, “Absolutely not. First of all, I don’t think that’s funny. I don’t know what grown women does. I was also not in a pranking mood, my life was falling apart.”

Heard testified Depp abused her the night before. “I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband with whom I was desperately in love and knew I needed to leave. It was not really a jovial time and I don’t think that’s funny, period. That’s disgusting,” the actress added.

“Huge narcissist” Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for allegedly defaming him in a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic and sexual abuse. The trial continues later on Monday.

(Via Yahoo! Entertainment)