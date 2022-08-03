Love spreader Jason Momoa will return to theaters as Aquaman in March 2023, but before that happens, he’s gone home. At least, that’s what he was doing on a flight where he acted as a stand-in flight attendant on the way to his native Hawaii. It’s wild to think about how, nearly three years ago, Momoa faux-threatened to boycott Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom filming while protesting construction on a sacred Hawaiian mountain. A lot has happened since then, but it’s all coming full circle.

Momoa’s also sticking to his steadfast promise to use as few plastics as possible, and he’s always done the most (including filming a shirtless video, with armpit scrubbing and everything, for Earth Day), and he’s brought that sensibility to his Mananalu water brand. Here he is promoting the brand by handing out water (while also admitting to feeling nervous to make an in-flight announcement) to delighted travelers. (Page Six noted that he got dubbed as “Aguaman” in the process.)

“My idea to create @Mananalu.water came to me while on a flight,” Momoa wrote on Instagram regarding his partnership with Hawaiian airlines. “We’re on a mission to end single-use plastic. Drink one, remove one – For every bottle of Mananalu sold, we remove one plastic bottle from the ocean. We have removed 3 MILLION plastic bottles from the ocean this year. Don’t stop making waves to save our beautiful planet. aloha j.”

In related news, Lenny Kravitz (and fellow ex-spouse to Lisa Bonet) recently sent out a birthday message to his ride or die. No one can ever break up these dudes.