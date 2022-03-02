Early this year, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shocked the world by announcing that love is dead they chose to end their coupling. That meant calling it quits after sixteen years together, including a five year marriage, and they made it clear that they’d grown apart and that their divorce was one more part of these “transformational times” that we’re living in today, and “we free each other.”

Following that announcement, Jason began his bachelor life in a $750,000 RV, and although there have been unsubstantiated reports that he and Lisa were “working” on things (and maybe not splitting after all), Momoa appeared to lend no credence to that hearsay. Here’s what he told Entertainment Tonight on The Batman red carpet in New York City while supporting step-daughter Zoe Kravitz’s turn as Catwoman:

“We’re just so proud,” he said of Kravitz, whom Bonet shares with her ex, Lenny Kravitz. “Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here. …It’s still family, you know?” Nearly two months after the Cosby Show star and Aquaman actor shocked fans by announcing their split, a source tells ET that there’s no bad blood between them. “They had a lot of love for each other when they broke up, and obviously still do,” the source says.

Yup, Momoa was in attendance with his two teenage children, Lola (14) and Nakoa-Wolf (13), as they rallied for Zoe. And my gosh, Nakoa-Wolf certainly inherited his father’s style. But yeah, it sure seems like Jason and Lisa are as diplomatic as can be with no confirmation or even an acknowledgement of those reunion rumors.

However, there’s a certain someone that Momoa definitely hasn’t quit yet. That would be Channing Tatum, who’s dating Zoe and who hopped on a plane earlier this week with Momoa, so they could “see our ZOZO.” It’s quite a pairing. Rock on, dudes.

