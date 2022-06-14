Jason Momoa is back on the market again. After he and Lisa Bonet announced their separation at the beginning of the year, the Aquaman star was linked to Kate Beckinsale and also Bonet as rumors of a reconciliation made the rounds. However, Momoa shot both of those stories down. Turns out, he’d been quietly dating Eiza Gonzalez. Or at least he was because, apparently, that relationship is already over.

According to People, the two have reportedly called it quits just a month after news of their relationship broke. While there’s talk of the couple “hoping they might work it out,” the major issue is that “they’re just very different people.” How different? Well, here’s a very interesting quote from People‘s insider:

The latter source also said that González is a “very fun, down-for-anything type person and is pretty adventurous for the most part” — and she and Momoa “share that same spirit.” “She’s more of a long-term-relationship person versus casual dater,” the insider added of the I Care a Lot actress. As for Momoa, he is “a really good guy, very generous and happy all the time; he’s all about love and spreading love.”

From the sound of things, Gonzalez was looking for more of a commitment while Momoa is focused on “spreading love.” Hoo boy. If true, that’s a revealing glimpse into Momoa’s mindset right now, and perhaps, what might’ve led to his separation from Bonet. Or it could just be an innocent quote about Momoa’s love for, well, love. Could go either way!

(Via People)