Hacks star Jean Smart, the chainsaw wielder extraordinaire and arguably the most magnificent part of Watchmen (the HBO version), is currently recovering from a heart procedure. The long-time legend from hits like Designing Women has gone on to prove that the comedy generation gap can be crushed, and now, she’s here with an important piece of advice: don’t ignore what your bod is telling you. Please.

Jean broke the news of her medical condition on Instagram, where it sounds like she was able to nip a problem in the bud due to timely action:

“February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure. I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor — I’m very glad I did!”

Hacks Season 3 filming is currently on hold while Jean rests up and recuperates. HBO Max (along with Universal Television) has issued a statement of support and relief that she’s doing well, via Variety: “We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend. HBO Max and UTV send their well wishes.”

As well, we send out positive energy to Jean. We need her to kick all of our butts from inside the TV screen for the long haul.

(Via Variety)