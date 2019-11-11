Right out of the gate, HBO’s Watchmen TV series proved itself to be an equally bizarre but wholly distinguishable beast from Alan Moore’s groundbreaking graphic novel and Zack Snyder’s movie. Still, homage was the name of the game in the third episode, which introduced Jean Smart as an older version of Laurie Blake/Silk Spectre II, who’s moved past her vigilante days and is now, in fact, leading the FBI’s anti-vigilante task force. Watching Smart go toe-to-toe with Tim Blake Nelson‘s Looking Glass and Regina King‘s Angela Abar/Sister Night provided some real kicks for viewers, and the cagey Laurie-Angela showdown continued with this week’s episode.

From Frasier to Fargo, the Designing Women actress’ career has gone to many wild places and now landed in the superhero realm, and to an even more surreal place than Legion a few years ago. Smart was gracious enough to sit down with us to discuss Laurie Blake’s hangups, which (and you knew this was coming) just happen to include Doctor Manhattan. And, yes, we discussed that big, blue sex toy, her extensive Watchmen monologuing, and where Laurie will go from here.

You’ve really been pushing into new career frontiers over the past five years. Fargo, Legion, and it’s unfair for me to throw in Dirty John, but I’m gonna do it anyway. And now Watchmen. Which of these roles seems like the biggest “I’ve never done this before” move?

Oh gosh. I’d have to tie Watchmen and Fargo for that. I’ve probably played similar roles in the past in the theater but not on camera. I’ve played a lot of iconic villainesses in the theater. Not that these women are villainesses, but like Clytemnestra and strong women who are in extraordinary circumstances.

As with Legion, Watchmen doesn’t tackle the idea of superheroes in a typical way. How did that appeal to you?

It’s kind of fun because Laurie’s very much a mortal, but she’s in this kind-of somewhat altered universe, so it’s kind of fun to ride the fence between those two worlds. It makes it kind of timeless. You don’t see everybody on cellphones [which are outlawed]. I think of all the things in movies we can’t do anymore simply because of cellphones or TSA or things like that. You can’t have romantic goodbyes in airports when the person runs onto the plane and proposes. You can’t have people desperately trying to find a payphone to tell somebody something before the bomb goes off. It’s just all that stuff you can’t do anymore. So we don’t have any of those rules now in Watchmen. We can be very, very real but sort-of do what we want at the same time.

I believe you’ve said that you’re still digging through the expansive Watchmen graphic novel, but had you watched the movie beforehand?

No. Damon [Lindelof] actually felt that with his very different take on this story, that it wouldn’t be helpful to watch it.