It appears that President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, will be confirmed after all, despite the believable testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school. And also, despite the fact that Kavanaugh did not even remotely demonstrate the temperament required of a judge presiding over the highest court in the land during his own testimony.

The decision hinged on the vote of outspoken Trump critic Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who said in a statement on Friday morning that he will indeed vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh:

“Yesterday, we heard compelling testimony from Dr. Ford, as well as a persuasive response from Judge Kavanaugh. I wish that I could express the confidence that some of my colleagues have conveyed about what either did or did not happen in the early 1980s, but I left the hearing yesterday with as much doubt as certainty.”

He went on to argue that “justice affords a presumption of innocence to the accused,” and that he believed that “the constitution’s provisions of fairness and due process apply here as well.”