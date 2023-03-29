Only a few months have passed since Marvel Studios/Disney+ star Jeremy Renner suffered a horrific snowplow accident on January 2. Since that time, Renner has posted videos of his rehabbing progress while we’ve heard bits and pieces about an array of broken bones and his crushed lung. As well, reports indicated that the accident was “much worse” than anyone truly knew, and now, Renner has surfaced for his first interview, for which he sat down with Diane Sawyer and ABC News.

Renner was also on tap to promote his new Disney+ show, Rennervations, a four-part series that reimagines how vehicles can be custom-built to serve individual communities. It’s all about giving back, and these days, the world can’t have enough of that. First, though, Renner is getting real about his too-close brush with death. This is grim stuff, given that Renner’s nephew is seen remembering, “I see him in a pool of blood coming from his head.” From there, his nephew’s previously unrevealed 911 call plays in the background. Renner is heard moaning through the pain, and he told Sawyer, “I was awake through every moment.” As well, Sawyer listed Renner’s extensive injuries:

“Eight ribs broken in fourteen places, right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken, face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed, pierced from the rib bone, your liver, which sounds terrifying.”

Renner admitted that he was stunned when he learned about the extent of his ongoing ordeal. “Am I just going to be a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?” Yet as one can see from his on-camera appearance, he is making a truly miraculous recovery. There’s lots of work to do ahead, of course, but Renner is incredibly grateful to be where he’s at now. “I chose to survive. That’s not gonna kill me, no way,” he declared, which is an immense turn from early January, when he couldn’t speak due to all the medical apparatus, and he told his family in sign language, “I’m sorry.”

Disney+’s Rennervations premieres on April 12. Watch the trailer below.

(Via Variety)