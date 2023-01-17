Jeremy Renner is lucky to be alive following his snowplow accident, according to those close to him. The two-time Oscar nominee was hospitalized after a “traumatic injury” involving a snow plow on January 1st that left him with “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” Renner was deemed in “critical but stable condition” when he was admitted to the ICU, but he’s healed enough to be sent home, as he revealed on Twitter.

A full recovery may take years, however.

Radar Online reports that Renner’s condition is “much worse than anyone knows.” A source told the outlet, “Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there. The right side of Jeremy’s chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury.”

In fact, he nearly bled out as he waited for help — he had to be airlifted because of the heavy snow — to arrive. “Jeremy was in a lot of pain, and was having difficulty breathing,” the source added. An insider said Renner was conscious enough to realize his dire situation. “He knew he was in bad shape and that he might not make it out of this.”

It may take two years for Renner to get back to “fighting shape,” which is a pretty incredible turnaround considering he was literally crushed by a snowplow. If that happened to me, the only fighting I would be doing is my fighting with roommate at the hospital over which courtroom show to watch on the world’s smallest TV.

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

(Via Radar Online)